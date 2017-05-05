

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $30 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $27 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $34 million. This was down from $38 million last year.



Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $30 Mln. vs. $27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Revenue (Q1): $34 Mln vs. $38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX