

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $32.01 million, or $0.63 per share. This was up from $25.87 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $495.17 million. This was up from $468.00 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



