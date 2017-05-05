

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) announced earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $6.38 million, or $0.15 per share. This was higher than $6.14 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $495.76 million. This was down from $500.11 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.38 Mln. vs. $6.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q2): $495.76 Mln vs. $500.11 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.9%



