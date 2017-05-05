

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to RMB210.18 million, or RMB3.46 per share. This was higher than RMB141.64 million, or RMB2.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to RMB607.71 million. This was up from RMB523.76 million last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB210.18 Mln. vs. RMB141.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.4% -EPS (Q1): RMB3.46 vs. RMB2.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.4% -Revenue (Q1): RMB607.71 Mln vs. RMB523.76 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.0%



