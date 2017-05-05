sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,454 Euro		+0,484
+1,31 %
WKN: A0DJ5H ISIN: US3168271043 Ticker-Symbol: IWQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
51JOB INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
51JOB INC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,183
37,934
04.05.
37,276
37,582
04.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
51JOB INC ADR
51JOB INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
51JOB INC ADR37,454+1,31 %