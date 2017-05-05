Consumer Electronics Trade Show CE China Takes Off in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Comprehensive Video material for journalists available on IFA Global Broadcast Center

For the second time Consumer Electronics China (CE China) is opening its doors at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China. The premiere in 2016 attracted more than 11,500 visitors when over 150 exhibitors presented their latest products and innovations. With international brands Bosch, Siemens, Huawei, HTC, Midea and Gree amongst others, numbers are meant to be exceeded this year as the interested crowd on opening day shows.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8091451-consumer-electronics-trade-show-ce-china/

International broadcast partner TVT.media GmbH is producing comprehensive video material of CE China 2017 on site for journalists, TV news rooms and online media. For more video clips, interviews and footage of CE China 2017 please visit IFA Global Broadcast Center:

http://www.ifa-gbc.com/

free of charge - copy requested

CE China is hosted by Berlin Exhibition (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Messe Berlin GmbH. As global IFA event, CE China is designed to be China's premier trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances brands in China.

The show unites international exhibitors with Chinese retailers to bring new products to their customers. By participating in CE China, exhibitors have the opportunity to place their products in front of valuable channel partners that can help grow sales in China as well as the rest of Asia. CE China has a strong focus on the needs of international brands, products and customers.

Press Contact: Michael Mueller-Jaeger, TVT.media GmbH - mmj@tvtmedia.de - +49-173-251-59-00

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494491/CE_China.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508027/CE_China_Opens.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8091451-consumer-electronics-trade-show-ce-china/

