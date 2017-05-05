CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX)(OMX: PXXS) announces that at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held in Calgary, Alberta on May 4, 2017, all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 20, 2017, were elected as directors of BlackPearl, the results being as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John H. Craig 204,796,854 99.9 146,691 0.1 Brian D. Edgar 204,614,013 99.8 329,532 0.2 John L. Festival 204,797,677 99.9 145,868 0.1 Keith C. Hill 204,576,105 99.8 367,440 0.2 Victor M. Luhowy 204,790,713 99.9 152,832 0.1

Following are the results of the other items of business voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company:

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be determined by the board of directors of the Corporation. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- 204,853,560 100 89,985 0.0

Restricted Share Unit Plan and Previous Grant of Restricted Share Units

The shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to ratify, confirm and approve a restricted share unit plan and the previous grant of an aggregate of 1,760,000 restricted share units thereunder to non-employee directors, officers and certain employees. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- 204,218,440 99.6 725,105 0.4

Amended and Restated Bylaw No.1

The shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to confirm and approve amended and restated By-law No. 1. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- 204,690,727 99.9 252,818 0.1

This is information that BlackPearl Resources Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 4, 2017.

Contacts:

John Festival

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 215-8313



Don Cook

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 215-8313



Robert Eriksson

Investor Relations Sweden

+46 701-112615



