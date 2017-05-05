sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,607 Euro		-0,073
-4,35 %
WKN: A0CAN0 ISIN: CA2652692096 Ticker-Symbol: DPU 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,463
1,543
04.05.
1,485
1,558
04.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC
DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC1,607-4,35 %