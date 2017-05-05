TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the "Company" or "DPM") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders which was held in Toronto, Ontario today. A total of 148,680,916 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 83% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected the nine nominees listed in the Company's management information circular, with shares represented at the meeting, voting in favour of the individual directors as follows:

R. Peter Gillin 99.92% Jonathan Goodman 86.71% Richard Howes 99.98% Jeremy Kinsman 86.83% Juanita Montalvo 99.97% Peter Nixon 86.74% Marie-Anne Tawil 99.97% Anthony P. Walsh 99.91% Donald Young 99.98%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors by 86.5% of the votes cast.

Advisory Say on Pay Vote

The advisory resolution was passed by 88.5% of the votes cast at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company's approach to compensation. The primary objective of the Company's compensation program is to attract, motivate and retain qualified employees to achieve its corporate objectives, maintain shareholder value and promote greater alignment of interests between its executive officers and shareholders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a copper concentrate containing gold and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Bulgaria, Serbia, and northern Canada, including the Krumovgrad gold project, which started construction in the fourth quarter of 2016 and is expected to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2018, and its 10.5% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Contacts:

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Lori Beak

Senior Vice President, Governance, and Corporate Secretary

(416) 365-5165

lbeak@dundeeprecious.com



