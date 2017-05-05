CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)(TSX: CU.X)

The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. This matter is described in greater detail in the 2017 Notice of Annual Meeting of Share Owners and Management Proxy Circular dated March 7, 2017.

By a resolution passed by ballot, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of share owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % NOMINEES VOTES FOR IN FAVOUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Matthias F. Bichsel 68,523,764 99.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loraine M. Charlton 68,523,930 99.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert B. Francis 68,525,532 99.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert J. Normand 68,525,532 99.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hector A. Rangel 68,519,764 99.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laura A. Reed 68,524,414 99.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James W. Simpson 68,516,180 99.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nancy C. Southern 68,523,030 99.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 68,518,160 99.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Charles W. Wilson 68,516,688 99.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

With approximately 5,400 employees and assets of $19 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

