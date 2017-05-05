CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX: BNP) ("Bonavista") announces that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 151,127,539 votes, representing 59.3% of total votes entitled to vote at the meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the meeting.

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Bonavista with a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present or represented at the meeting as follows:

Percent Votes Percent Name of Nominee Votes For (%) Withheld (%) ------------------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Keith A. MacPhail 146,677,485 97.65 3,526,160 2.35 Ian S. Brown 147,776,194 98.38 2,427,451 1.62 Michael M. Kanovsky 145,795,930 97.07 4,407,715 2.93 Sue Lee 148,073,879 98.58 2,129,766 1.42 Margaret A. McKenzie 148,205,450 98.67 1,998,195 1.33 Robert G. Phillips 148,118,833 98.61 2,084,812 1.39 Ronald J. Poelzer 139,946,740 93.17 10,256,905 6.83 Jason E. Skehar 148,637,449 98.96 1,566,196 1.04 Christopher P. Slubicki 141,663,982 94.31 8,539,663 5.69

Bonavista is focused on creating premium shareholder value through the efficient development of high quality oil and natural gas assets.

Contacts:

Jason E. Skehar

President & CEO



Dean M. Kobelka

Vice President, Finance & CFO



Berk Sumen

Investor Relations Lead



Bonavista Energy Corporation

1500, 525 - 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1

Phone: (403) 213-4300

Website: www.bonavistaenergy.com



