

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa), sold about a third of his company's investment in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), CNBC reported.



The report said that the sales came in the first and second quarters.



'I don't value IBM the same way that I did six years ago when I started buying,' Buffett told CNBC. 'I've revalued it somewhat downward.'



Berkshire Hathaway still owns more than 50 million shares of IBM.



