sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

144,59 Euro		-0,83
-0,57 %
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,31
144,88
04.05.
144,36
144,93
04.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B151,99-0,28 %
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION144,59-0,57 %