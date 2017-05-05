

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sold about $1 billion in company stock.



Bezos sold 1 million shares from Tuesday to Thursday ranging in price from about $935 to $950 per share, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. He still owns 79.9 million shares, or about 17 percent of the company, down from 83 million shares at the end of 2015.



Bezos has been selling Amazon stock to invest in his space exploration company Blue Origin LLC, which aims to send tourists on brief flights into suborbital space where they can experience weightlessness and get a nice view of the Earth.



