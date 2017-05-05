CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Seven Generations Energy Ltd. ("Seven Generations" or "7G") (TSX: VII) reports director election results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held May 4, 2017 (the "Meeting"). All of the proposed nominees were elected to serve as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

294,134,709 class A common shares (being 83.92% of the shares eligible to be voted at the Meeting) were represented at the Meeting. The voting results are set forth below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld ------------------------------------------------ Percentage Percentage Nominee Number (%) Number (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C. Kent Jespersen 290,091,947 99.86 397,954 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick Carlson 289,895,691 99.80 594,210 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marty Proctor 287,724,883 99.05 2,765,018 0.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kevin Brown 288,588,621 99.35 1,901,280 0.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Avik Dey 266,665,619 91.80 23,824,282 8.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Harvey Doerr 289,330,998 99.60 1,158,903 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul Hand 290,468,927 99.99 20,974 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dale Hohm 289,752,513 99.75 737,388 0.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- W.J. (Bill) McAdam 290,333,897 99.95 156,004 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kaush Rakhit 288,347,494 99.26 2,142,407 0.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- M. Jacqueline (Jackie) Sheppard 289,024,009 99.50 1,465,892 0.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeff van Steenbergen 288,348,013 99.26 2,141,888 0.74 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by 7G's shareholders. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Further information on Seven Generations is available on the company's website: www.7genergy.com.

