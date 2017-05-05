sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,061 Euro		+0,033
+0,21 %
WKN: A12D63 ISIN: CA81783Q1054 Ticker-Symbol: 7G5 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,868
16,04
04.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD16,061+0,21 %