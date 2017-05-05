

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly jobs data later today.



Employment is expected to increase by 180,000 jobs in April after rising by 98,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent.



The Australian market is modestly lower, extending losses to a fourth day. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 17.20 points or 0.29 percent to 5,859.20, off a low of 5,855.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 19.40 points or 0.33 percent to 5,885.10.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 2 percent.



Gold miners are also lower after gold prices slumped overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining almost 3 percent and Evolution Mining is down more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is losing more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 2 percent and Santos is down 3 percent after crude oil prices plunged 5 percent overnight.



Bucking the trend, banking stocks are modestly higher. ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are advancing in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent.



Macquarie Group reported a 7.5 percent increase in full-year profit to A$2.2 billion and raised its final dividend by 40 cents. The company's shares are gaining almost 4 percent.



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has ruled that Telstra's rivals cannot roam on the telco's regional mobile network as it will not improve competition in rural Australia. Shares of Telstra are rising almost 4 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the construction sector in Australia continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, with a Performance of Construction Index score of 51.9. That's up from 51.2 in March, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Australia will also see March figures for new home sales, while the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its statement on monetary policy today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7409, up from US$0.7403 on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Indonesia are all lower. New Zealand and Malaysia are edging higher. The markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand are closed on Friday for public holidays.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday as traders looked ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday. Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, as House Republicans voted to approve a revised bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.



The Dow edged down 6.43 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,951.47, while the Nasdaq crept up 2.79 points or 0.1 percent to 6,075.34 and the S&P 500 inched up 1.39 points or 0.1 percent to 2,389.52.



The major European markets moved higher on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures plummeted Thursday, touching five-month lows, amid unrelenting U.S. production and expectations Libyan supplies will get back to normal. WTI crude oil for June delivery tumbled $2.30 or 4.8 percent to $45.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX