

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - A St. Louis jury ordered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to pay more than $110 million to a Virginia woman who blamed her ovarian cancer on the company's talcum products.



Imerys Talc America, which provided the talc to J&J, was ordered by the jury to pay about $100,000.



There are more than 3,000 lawsuits accusing the world's largest health-care company of ignoring studies linking its baby powder and Shower to Shower talc products to ovarian cancer and failing to warn customers about the risk.



St. Louis plaintiff Lois Slemp, 62, said she used J&J's baby powder and Shower to Shower talc products for more than 40 years before her diagnosis with ovarian cancer in 2012. J&J sold its Shower to Shower brand in 2012.



'We deeply sympathize with the women and families impacted by ovarian cancer. We will begin the appeals process following today's verdict and believe a jury decision in our favor in St. Louis in March and the dismissal of two cases in New Jersey in September 2016 by a state court judge who ruled that plaintiffs' scientific experts could not adequately support their theories that talcum powder causes ovarian cancer, further highlight the lack of credible scientific evidence behind plaintiffs' allegations,' said Carol Goodrich, Global Media Relations, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.



'We are preparing for additional trials this year and we will continue to defend the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder,' said Carol Goodrich.



