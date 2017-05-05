

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) will temporarily lay off 130 workers at a factory near Cleveland, a move aimed at lessening supply of medium-duty work trucks hit by softening demand, the wall street Journal reported.



The report noted that the layoffs, announced Thursday and covering a shift at a Ford plant at the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, take effect next week and are expected to last until a newer version of the company's F-650 and F-750 commercial trucks launches in September. F-Series medium-trucks are sold for various business uses and are among the company's more profitable business lines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX