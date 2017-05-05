

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French trade book publisher Lagardere (LGDDF.PK) said that, at the annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, all the proposed resolutions presented by the Managing Partners were approved.



The shareholders approved the financial statements and the distribution of the dividend set at 1.30 euros per share, which has an ex-dividend date of 8 May 2017 and will be paid as of 10 May 2017.



The shareholders approved proposal on favourable advisory opinions on the components of remuneration payable or granted to the Managing Partners and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in respect of 2016.



The shareholders approved proposals of re-appointment as members of the Supervisory Board of Martine Chêne, Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum, Aline Sylla-Walbaum, François David and Javier Monzón; the re-appointment of Ernst & Young et Autres as Statutory Auditor; the renewal of all the financial authorisations given to the Managing Partners and the harmonisation of article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX