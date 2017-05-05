Richmont Mines Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Richmont Mines Inc. (TSX: RIC)(NYSE: RIC) ("Richmont" or the "Corporation") announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today were elected as directors of Richmont. Results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the amended and restated shareholder rights plan and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are detailed below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld René Marion 41,881,088 99.74 108,186 0.26 Renaud Adams 41,907,146 99.80 82,128 0.20 Elaine Ellingham 41,903,838 99.80 85,436 0.20 Michael Pesner 41,560,385 98.98 428,889 1.02 Peter Barnes 41,895,917 99.78 93,357 0.22

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of auditors are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 47,202,972 98.68 633,482 1.32

Voting results for the amended and restated shareholder rights plan are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 39,915,708 95.07 2,071,955 4.93

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 41,389,246 98.57 598,417 1.43

All final voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting will be filed on SEDAR athttp://www.sedar.com.

About Richmont Mines Inc.

Richmont Mines currently produces gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario, and the Beaufor Mine in Quebec. The Corporation is also advancing development of the significant high-grade resource extension at depth of the Island Gold Mine in Ontario. With 35 years of experience in gold production, exploration and development, and prudent financial management, the Corporation is well-positioned to cost-effectively build its Canadian reserve base and to successfully enter its next phase of growth.

