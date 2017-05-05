sprite-preloader
05.05.2017
PR Newswire

Richmont Mines Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Richmont Mines Inc. (TSX: RIC)(NYSE: RIC) ("Richmont" or the "Corporation") announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today were elected as directors of Richmont. Results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the amended and restated shareholder rights plan and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are detailed below.

Nominee          Votes For  % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
    René Marion      41,881,088 99.74    108,186        0.26
    Renaud Adams     41,907,146 99.80     82,128        0.20
    Elaine Ellingham 41,903,838 99.80     85,436        0.20
    Michael Pesner   41,560,385 98.98    428,889        1.02
    Peter Barnes     41,895,917 99.78     93,357        0.22

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of auditors are as follows:

Votes For  % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
    47,202,972 98.68    633,482        1.32

Voting results for the amended and restated shareholder rights plan are as follows:

Votes For  % For Votes Against % Against
    39,915,708 95.07   2,071,955     4.93

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For  % For Votes Against % Against
    41,389,246 98.57    598,417      1.43

All final voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting will be filed on SEDAR athttp://www.sedar.com.

About Richmont Mines Inc.

Richmont Mines currently produces gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario, and the Beaufor Mine in Quebec. The Corporation is also advancing development of the significant high-grade resource extension at depth of the Island Gold Mine in Ontario. With 35 years of experience in gold production, exploration and development, and prudent financial management, the Corporation is well-positioned to cost-effectively build its Canadian reserve base and to successfully enter its next phase of growth.

Contact:
Renaud Adams
President and CEO
Phone: +1-416 368-0291 ext. 101

Anne Day
Senior Vice-President
Investor Relations
Phone: +1-416368-0291 ext. 105


