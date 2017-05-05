Patented enhancements drive pod product innovation for leading CPG companies

At Interpack, Cloud Packaging Solutions, Hall 12/B03, will demonstrate publicly for the first time their new Hydroforma 165 soluble pod machine. The 165 is one of three next-generation Hydroforma machines, bringing a host of refinements and new patented features enabling packaged goods companies to create innovative new dry and liquid pod-based products.

Already the leader in soluble pod technology, these enhanced Cloud Hydroforma models continue to set the pace for speed, minimal scrap, product quality, and operating efficiency. The Hydroforma 165 is the smallest footprint Hydroforma yet, placing this technology within grasp of small to midsize manufacturers and markets.

Patented Hydroforma improvements include new cavity designs, enhanced multi-cavity capacities, expanded liquid and dry material handling, and speeds of up to 2,200 pods per minute.

Familiar to consumers as a single dose solution for dishwasher and laundry soaps, industry analysts believe the pod market holds greater potential. As the industry leader, Cloud predicts a bright future for this rapidly evolving technology.

"Leading CPG firms continue developing new soluble pod products. We've seen many exciting concepts. One or more could be the next breakout hit. Based only on existing products, the soluble pod market continues to grow," said Mike Werner, vice president of Cloud Packaging Equipment. "As the industry leader, Cloud listens to customers' input, innovating new features, performance, and capabilities that enable ongoing product innovation."

When asked why the company chose Interpack to unveil the new machine, Werner responded, "We have a global installed base of pouch and pod machines. Europe and Asia are fast-growing markets for us. In addition to our European service operations center, we are also opening a new sales office in Luxembourg. There is strong and growing global demand for our machines."

Cloud representatives are demonstrating the new Hydroforma 165 soluble pod machine at Interpack 2017 (Hall 12/B03).

Cloud Packaging Solutions, the speed and technology leader in multiple pouch and pod machine categories, is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois, USA. Cloud produces stand-up pouch machines, form-fill-seal machines, and other high-speed pouch machines that run at speeds up to 5,600 pouches per minute. Cloud machines are used by food companies worldwide. The company was founded in 1929; Cloud is part of Hearthside Food Solutions. More information can be found at www.cloudeg.com.

