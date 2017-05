Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-05 07:11 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVL Technology announced that BAIP UAB has redeemed bonds issued on 16 January 2017 in the amount of EUR 1.55 million as of 4 May 2017.



AThe person authorized to provide additional information: Kazimieras Tonkunas INVL Technology Managing Partner e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt