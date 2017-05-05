

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Syngenta (SYT), a Swiss agriculture company, and China National Chemical Corp., known as ChemChina, announced Friday the provisional interim results for ChemChina's offer to acquire Syngenta. At the end of the main offer period on May 4, based on preliminary numbers, around 80.7 percent of shares have been tendered.



Subject to confirmation in the definitive notice of interim results scheduled for May 10, the minimum acceptance rate condition of 67 percent of issued Syngenta shares has been met.



It was in February 2016 that ChemChina offered to acquire the Swiss crop chemicals firm at a value of over $43 billion. The offer was $465 per ordinary share plus a special dividend of CHF 5.



The companies added now that as soon as permitted by law and applicable regulations, it is intended to de-list the shares from the SIX and to de-list the ADSs from the NYSE.



