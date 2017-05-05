

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income fell 33 percent to 160 million euros from 240 million euros last year.



The decline was primarily due to one-time effects tied to the acquisition of the Air Products specialty additives business.



Adjusted net income was 260 million euros, compared to 254 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 8 percent from last year to 612 million euros in the first quarter driven by improved results in the Resource Efficiency and Performance Materials segments.



Evonik increased sales considerably by 19 percent to 3.68 billion euros from 3.11 billion euros last year. The main growth drivers were higher demand, which boosted sales volumes, and the first-time inclusion of the Air Products specialty additives business.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook.



Evonik said it is confident of achieving its forecast to grow sales and operating earnings in 2017 and expects adjusted EBITDA to increase to between 2.2 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros, from last year's 2.165 billion euros.



Klaus Engel, Chairman of the Executive Board, said, 'The successful start to the year shows that we are on the right track with our growth strategy. The combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions has strengthened the company.'



