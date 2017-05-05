

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) Friday posted EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of 25.5 million euros for the first quarter. With a total of about 212 thousand patients treated in the hospitals of Rhoen-Klinikum during the quarter, revenues for the period amounted to 300.1 million euros.



The Group said its Management Board and Supervisory Board plans to propose a dividend of 0.35 euro per non-par share. This results in a dividend amount of almost 23.4 million euros, based on the current number of about 67 million shares.



For the year 2017, the Group expects EBITDA in the range of 85 million euros - 105 million euros and revenues in the range of 1.20 billion euros - 1.23 billion euros.



