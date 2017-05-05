

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - German embedded computer technology firm Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK) reported that its net result for the first-quarter was 150 thousand euros, compared to a net loss of 6.5 million euros in the prior year. The improvement in earnings results from a more favorable product mix in the first quarter combined with a significant decrease in operating expenses of 3.5 million euros. These cost savings were largely a result of the restructuring program initiated in November 2016.



EBIT were 2.2 million euros, compared to negative 6.1 million euros last year.



Quarterly revenues were 92.4 million euros up from 89.5 million euros last year. Order intake in the first quarter of 2017 stood at 82.1 million euros, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.89.



The company forecasts similar revenues and seasonal fluctuations in fiscal year 2017 as in the 2016 fiscal year. The gross profit margin is expected to rise to over 25 % on account of the partnerships with Ennoconn and S&T.



In addition, the company expects EBIT to be positive in 2017. The new restructuring program is expected to produce annual cost savings of over 15 million euros, most of which were already realized in the first quarter of 2017.



