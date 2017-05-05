Apetit Plc, stock exchange release, 5 May 2017, 8.30 a.m. The market making agreement between Apetit Plc and S-Bank Ltd will be discontinued on 31 May 2017.



The purpose of the agreement has been to ensure the liquidity of Apetit's shares, listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, and to narrow the spread between buy and sell quotations. Due to improved liquidity, Apetit Group has decided not to engage in a new agreement to replace the one now ending, and as of 1 June 2017, the company's share will not be subject to external market making.



Apetit Plc



Sami Saarnio Chief Financial Officer



Additional information: Jaakko Happo, Head of Finance and Risk Management, tel. +358 10 4022 444



