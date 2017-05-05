Rezidor Hotel Group: Federico González-Tejera succeeds Wolfgang M. Neumann as President & CEO of Rezidor. Neumann remains on Rezidor's Board of Directors as non-executive director

The Board of Directors of the Rezidor Hotel Group ("Rezidor") today announced that it has appointed Federico González-Tejera as President & CEO of Rezidor, effective immediately. González-Tejera has resigned as Global Chief Executive Officer of Carlson Hotels Group and succeeds Wolfgang M. Neumann who has resigned as CEO of Rezidor. Neumann will remain on the Rezidor Board as a non-executive director.

Wolfgang M. Neumann said, "As Rezidor enters a new era under new majority ownership, now is the ideal time for me to transition from a senior executive operational role to advisory Board mandates. I am grateful to have lead Rezidor's fantastic team of 45,000 hoteliers across Europe, the Middle East & Africa over the past four years, and I am very proud of what we have achieved together. It is an honour to join the Board of Directors, and I will embrace the opportunity to further support this unique company's ambitious development."

Charles Mobus, Director of the Rezidor Board, said, "On behalf of the Rezidor Board of Directors, I wish to extend my sincere thanks to Wolfgang for his engaged leadership, strategic management, and focus on profitability. We are pleased that he will continue to play a role in Rezidor's continued development as a member of the Board."

Federico González-Tejera said, "Rezidor is in a strong competitive position, I look forward to building on the impressive results that Wolfgang and his team have achieved. I am pleased to be able to leverage my experience, and the collective strengths of the Carlson Rezidor organization, for the benefit of Rezidor shareholders."

Federico González-Tejera has served as Global Chief Executive Officer of Carlson Hotels Group since February 2017, and is the former Chief Executive Officer of NH Hotel Group. Prior to that, he was a senior executive at Disneyland Paris, most recently serving as Deputy General Manager. He also worked at Procter & Gamble in Madrid, Brussels, and Stockholm, and served as Country Head of Portugal. He majored in Economics at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and received a Masters of International Trade and Finance from the École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris.

Wolfgang M. Neumann served as Rezidor's President & CEO since January 2013. During his tenure, he implemented a turnaround plan focused on improving the group's profitability and increasing EBITDA margins. Under his leadership, Rezidor's EMEA network grew to 100,000+ rooms in operation or under development in more than 80 countries, with particular traction in the emerging markets, and expanded in the lifestyle select, luxury, and economy segments. He has also successfully strengthened Rezidor's responsible business programme - the group was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in every year of his presidency.

This information is information that Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 5th May 2017 at 7:30 CET.

About The Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of more than 480 hotels in operation or under development with 105,000 rooms in 80+ countries.

Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu® and Park Inn® by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club CarlsonSM loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014 and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). In 2016, Rezidor acquired 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was named one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden.

The Rezidor Hotel Group and its brands employ 43,700 people in EMEA and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

