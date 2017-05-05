

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound fell to 9-day lows of 0.8509 against the euro and 1.2728 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8499 and 1.2742, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound edged down to 144.81 from yesterday's closing value of 145.29.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 1.25 against the franc and 142.00 against the yen.



