

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) reported that, based on preliminary figures, fiscal year net profit after taxes improved to 36 million euros from 28 million euros, previous year. In fiscal 2016/2017, EBITDA excluding special items amounted to 179 million euros compared to, 189 million euros prior year which included non-recurring income of 19 million euros from the PSG takeover.



Sales after 12 months were slightly up at 2.52 billion euros compared to 2.51 billion euros, prior year. The company said the more substantial growth in sales originally planned for the year as a whole did not materialize due to planned acquisitions being postponed until the new reporting year.



Heidelberger said it has achieved the stated objective for the year as a whole of a sustained return to profitability. The company said the improvement of nearly 60 million euros in the free cash flow to 24 million euros underlines the success of the strategic realignment towards a digital company that has been initiated.



In the final quarter, the net profit after taxes climbed to 46 million euros from 35 million euros, a year ago. The company reported 85 million euros in operating profit (EBITDA before special items) for the fourth quarter, which was over 20 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year. Fourth-quarter sales increased by just under 20 percent to 845 million euros from 710 million euros, prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX