ET Energy Commissions 26 MWp of Solar Projects in the UK

MUNICH, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ET Energy, a global leading clean energy developer and operator, announces that it has built six solar power projects totaling 26 MWp in the United Kingdom on behalf of funds managed by Octopus Energy Investments. The plants were constructed on a turnkey basis, and were all successfully completed and producing energy by March 31st, 2017, meeting the deadline to be eligible for 1.2 Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROC).

ET Energy acquired the development rights to these projects during 2016 and sold them to funds managed by Octopus Energy Investments at the end of the year. A turnkey EPC contract was provided by ET Solutions, a subsidiary of ET Energy. The six projects, all ground mounted PV sites, are situated in different locations across England, Wales and Scotland.

One of the project package was built on a dormant landfill site in Wales, which presented ET Energy with added design, engineering and construction challenges, but they were successfully overcome.

Dennis She, President and CEO of ET Energy, said, "With these six UK solar projects, we have demonstrated again that we are capable of delivering high quality, investment grade solar project assets. They represent another example of our execution capabilities, as well as the success of our transition into the downstream segment of the market."

Matt Setchell, head of Octopus Energy Investments, said, "The 1.2 ROC subsidy cliff made this a challenging project. As ever the March deadline placed pressure on construction timetables. Our solar experience, together with ET Energy's development and construction capabilities, proved a successful combination. We're pleased to add these projects to our continually growing clean energy activities."

About Octopus Energy Investments

Octopus Energy Investments is part of the Octopus Group, which seeks to improve the lives of millions of people by transforming the industries we operate in. Over the last six years Octopus Energy Investments has managed over GBP2bn of new funding for clean energy across solar, wind, gas reserve power plants, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas and biomass, predominantly located in the UK, but also in France and Italy. Octopus continues to grow this business.

About ET Energy

ET Energy is a global leading clean energy developer and operator. With innovative solar technologies and tailored financial solutions, ET Energy provides professional solutions across the entire solar power plant lifecycle including development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations & maintenance. To learn more about ET Energy, please visit http://www.etsolar.com.

