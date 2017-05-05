Meikles Ld - Further Cautionary Statement

MEIKLES LIMITED

FURTHER CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement released by Meikles Limited ("Meikles") on 8 March 2017 and 7 April 2017, in which the Directors of Meikles advised shareholders, that discussions relating to a possible offer to shareholders of Meikles by Albwardy Investment ("Albwardy") remain ongoing.

Discussions with Albwardy are still in the preliminary stages and as at the date of this announcement no agreement has been reached.

The Company will provide updates to shareholders as and when further developments occur and more information is available.

Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a further announcement is made.

Thabani Mpofu

Company Secretary

5 May 2017