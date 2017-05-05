Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 4, 2017 --Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.

All 12 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:



Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Total Votes David Thomson 613,004,684 99.11 5,498,534 0.89 618,503,218 James C. Smith 614,451,523 99.35 4,051,045 0.65 618,502,568 Sheila C. Bair 615,861,236 99.57 2,641,293 0.43 618,502,529 David W. Binet 580,340,395 93.83 38,162,362 6.17 618,502,757 W. Edmund Clark, C.M. 579,730,030 93.73 38,772,175 6.27 618,502,205 Michael E. Daniels 610,163,186 98.65 8,332,777 1.35 618,495,963 Ken Olisa, OBE 616,043,312 99.60 2,452,150 0.40 618,495,462 Vance K. Opperman 603,259,183 97.54 15,228,618 2.46 618,487,801 Kristin C. Peck 611,814,361 98.92 6,675,226 1.08 618,489,587 Barry Salzberg 615,434,482 99.51 3,053,376 0.49 618,487,858 Peter J. Thomson 613,227,540 99.15 5,260,602 0.85 618,488,142 Wulf von Schimmelmann 615,356,351 99.49 3,130,624 0.51 618,486,975

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business at the annual meeting. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit http://www.thomsonreuters.com/.