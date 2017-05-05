Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 4, 2017 --Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.
All 12 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.
The results were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Total Votes
|David Thomson
|613,004,684
|99.11
|5,498,534
|0.89
|618,503,218
|James C. Smith
|614,451,523
|99.35
|4,051,045
|0.65
|618,502,568
|Sheila C. Bair
|615,861,236
|99.57
|2,641,293
|0.43
|618,502,529
|David W. Binet
|580,340,395
|93.83
|38,162,362
|6.17
|618,502,757
|W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
|579,730,030
|93.73
|38,772,175
|6.27
|618,502,205
|Michael E. Daniels
|610,163,186
|98.65
|8,332,777
|1.35
|618,495,963
|Ken Olisa, OBE
|616,043,312
|99.60
|2,452,150
|0.40
|618,495,462
|Vance K. Opperman
|603,259,183
|97.54
|15,228,618
|2.46
|618,487,801
|Kristin C. Peck
|611,814,361
|98.92
|6,675,226
|1.08
|618,489,587
|Barry Salzberg
|615,434,482
|99.51
|3,053,376
|0.49
|618,487,858
|Peter J. Thomson
|613,227,540
|99.15
|5,260,602
|0.85
|618,488,142
|Wulf von Schimmelmann
|615,356,351
|99.49
|3,130,624
|0.51
|618,486,975
Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business at the annual meeting. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit http://www.thomsonreuters.com/.
