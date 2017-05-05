Aktia Bank plc Changes Board/Management/Auditors 5/5/2017 at 9 am



Aktia renews its Executive Committee in order to strengthen customer focus and to transform business operations with the aim to increase profitability.



The new members of the Executive Committee and their respective areas of responsibility are:



-- Merja Sergelius (52) Executive Vice President; private customers and SMEs -- Carola Nilsson (49), M.Sc. (Econ.) Executive Vice President; private banking -- Irma Gillberg-Hjelt (55), LL.M. Vice President; corporate customers -- Sam Olin (43), B.Sc. (Econ.) Vice President; premium customers -- Outi Henriksson (47), M.Sc. (Econ.) Chief Financial Officer; finance, treasury and investor relations -- Minna Miettinen (48), BA Chief Digital and Marketing Officer



Minna Miettinen comes from VR Passenger Traffic where she was responsible for marketing and e-commerce, Outi Henriksson comes from VR Group where she was CFO and Carola Nilsson comes from SEB where she was Head of SEB Private Bank Finland and managing director for SEB Wealth Management.



The following persons continue as members of the Executive Committee with new areas of responsibility:



-- Juha Hammarén (56), LL.M. Executive Vice President and COO -- Anssi Rantala (45), Dr. Soc.Sc. Executive Vice President; Aktia Asset Management, Aktia Life Insurance and Aktia Fund Management Company -- Mia Bengts (47), M.Sc. (Econ.), LL.M. Head of HR, Communications and Group Legal -- Magnus Weurlander (52), M.Sc. (Econ.) Chief Information Officer



There is also a staff representative in the Executive Committee.



Previous members of the Executive Committee, Deputy Managing Director Taru Narvanmaa and CFO Fredrik Westerholm, leave Aktia.



The changes to the Executive Committee of Aktia enter into force 5 May 2017. However, so that Minna Miettinen will take office 1 September 2017 at the latest, Outi Henriksson 6 November at the latest and Carola Nilsson 20 November 2017 at the latest.



Martin Backman, M.Sc. (Technology) and M.Sc. (Economics), took office as President & CEO for Aktia Bank plc 6 March 2017. Executive Vice President & COO Juha Hammarén was appointed Deputy to CEO.



Aktia Bank plc



For more information, please contact: President & CEO Martin Backman, tel. +358 10 247 6250 All requests for interviews to Malin Pettersson, Director, Communications, tel. +358 40 589 7941



From: Malin Pettersson, Director, Communications, tel. +358 40 589 7941



Aktia provides a broad range of products within banking, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has about 380,000 customers who are served by approximately 1,000 employees at approximately 45 branch offices and via Internet and telephone services.