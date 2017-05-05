Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses expands its real estate portfolio with two logistics sites, located in Oevel and Aarschot

Intervest Offices & Warehouses expands its real estate portfolio with two logistics sites, located in Oevel and Aarschot, representing an investment of € 12,75 million.

As a result, the share of logistics real estate in the portfolio increases to 52%. The transaction includes a capital increase through a contribution in kind.

Full press release:

Acquisition two logistics site (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2102000/797093.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

