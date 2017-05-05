sprite-preloader
05.05.2017
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses expands its real estate portfolio with two logistics sites, located in Oevel and Aarschot

Intervest Offices & Warehouses expands its real estate portfolio with two logistics sites, located in Oevel and Aarschot, representing an investment of € 12,75 million.  

As a result, the share of logistics real estate in the portfolio increases to 52%. The transaction includes a capital increase through a contribution in kind. 

Full press release:

Acquisition two logistics site (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2102000/797093.pdf)


