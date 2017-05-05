The Swedish agency has launched an initiative to spread awareness on the advantages of PV among homeowners.

The Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten) announced that it has created a team of energy advisors that will encourage the installation of residential PV systems among homeowners. The advisors will work in partnership with hundreds of local municipalities and housing associations.

The initiative, which was launched in April, is expected to be fully implemented by the end of this year. Activities include seminars, meetings and direct contacts with homeowners.

The agency ...

