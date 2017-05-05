

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Swiss franc fell to 0.9872 against the U.S. dollar, 113.64 against the yen and 1.2757 against the pound, from an early near 1-1/2-month high of 0.9855, near a 2-month high of 114.19 and a 9-day high of 1.2728, respectively.



Against the euro, the franc dropped to 1.0844 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0834.



If the Swiss franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the pound and 1.09 against the euro.



