

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open lower Friday as commodities weakened and the euro traded near a six-month high against the dollar on expectations that centrist Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential election.



Chinese iron ore futures extended recent losses to hit hit their lowest level since January as worries grew about slowing construction and infrastructure demand in China.



Copper hovered near a four-month low while oil prices are down more than 3 percent in Asian deals after losing as much as 5 percent overnight on concerns about global oversupply.



Asian stock markets are broadly lower as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day and elections in France due this weekend.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 180,000 jobs in April after an increase of 98,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent.



Traders also keep an eye on speeches by several Fed officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, to ascertain their views on the economy and interest rates.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed as oil prices continued to sag on expectations for a recovery in Libyan production, economic reports proved to be a mixed bag and the House of Representatives approved a bill to replace Obamacare with a Republican healthcare plan.



European stocks rallied on Thursday as investors cheered a string of positive corporate results and a snap opinion poll suggested that Emmanuel Macron will win the French presidential election against Le Pen on May 7.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.7 percent to close at almost 21-month high, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.4 percent to end at its highest level since 2008 and the German DAX rallied 1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX