

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 14-month low of 1.3793 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 6-month low of 1.5151 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3751 and 1.5100, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie dropped to an 8-day low of 81.33 from yesterday's closing value of 81.78.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 1.52 against the euro and 80.00 against the yen.



