InDex Pharmaceuticals Will Participate in the Digestive Disease Week (DDW)

InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the company will present two posters at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW). DDW is the largest congress in the world within gastroenterology. The congress is held in Chicago, US on May 6-9, 2017.

Both posters will be presented during the poster session on Monday May 8. The first poster has the title Binding properties of human TLR-9 receptor to cobitolimod - a candidate for treatment of active Ulcerative Colitis in late stage of clinical development, and shows the binding affinity of cobitolimod to the receptor Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9). The second poster has the title IL-10 induction properties of the TLR-9 agonist cobitolimod - a candidate for treatment of active Ulcerative Colitis in late stage of clinical development and shows that cobitolimod can induce a dose dependent release in vitro of the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 from immune cells obtained from both healthy individuals and ulcerative colitis patients.

The data were previously presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) Congress in Barcelona in February 2017.

Abstracts of the posters are available on the DDW homepage (www.ddw.org).

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's foremost asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com

