

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly an 8-month low of 1.4910 against the euro and a 2-week low of 82.68 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4822 and 83.32, respectively.



Against the U.S. and New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to nearly a 4-month low of 0.7368 and nearly a 2-week low of 1.0718 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7407 and 1.0785, respectively.



If the yen aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 81.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the greenback, 1.05 against the kiwi and 1.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX