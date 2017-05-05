Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intended private placement of ca. 481.000 shares Intervest Offices & Warehouses

Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereafter Intervest) was informed that a parcel of ca. 481.000 new Intervest shares, will be sold today through the intermediary of ING Belgium nv as part of a private placement with institutional investors.

The shares were issued earlier this morning as part of a capital increase due to a contribution in kind of two logistics sites, situated in Oevel and Aarschot.

Trading in Intervest shares will therefore be suspended on Euronext Brussels today until the results of this private placement have been announced in a press release.

Full press release:

Intended private placement of shares (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2102050/797100.pdf)



