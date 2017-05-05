CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of Share Awards

The Company announces that the following PDMRs of the Company have been granted nil cost share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), pursuant to the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the "DABP").

PDMR: Number of Shares: Suzanne Deery 18,868 Jeremy Grose 70,231 Ivan Keane 14,151 Jeffrey More 14,151 Jason Sahota 18,868 Christian Schirmer 9,434 Richard Wood



Richard Yerbury 20,564



29,874

The awards under the DABP will vest in three equal tranches upon the publication of the Company's annual results in 2018, 2019 and 2020, subject to the PDMR remaining employed by the Company.

The Company also announces that the following PDMRs of the Company have been granted nil cost share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), by way of Retention Awards.

PDMR: Number of Shares:

Jason Sahota 16,771

Christian Schirmer 16,771

The Retention awards will vest upon the publication of the Company's annual results in 2020, subject to the PDMR's performance and the PDMR remaining employed by the Company and not being under notice.

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Gerry Absalom - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 2317

Charles Taylor plc

5 May 2017

Notes to Editors:

About Charles Taylor plc

Charles Taylor provides professional services to make the business of insurance work efficiently.We have been providing insurance-related professional services since 1884 and today we employ over 1,800 permanent and contract staff in 71 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

The Group operates through three businesses - Management Services, Adjusting Services and Insurance Support Services.We also own international life insurers, creating value by undertaking targeted acquisitions and achieving operational efficiencies.

Our breadth of services, our technical skills and resources and our global presence means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.

Further information is available at www.ctplc.com

