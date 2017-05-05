CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Grant of Share Awards
The Company announces that the following PDMRs of the Company have been granted nil cost share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), pursuant to the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the "DABP").
|PDMR:
|Number of Shares:
|Suzanne Deery
|18,868
|Jeremy Grose
|70,231
|Ivan Keane
|14,151
|Jeffrey More
|14,151
|Jason Sahota
|18,868
|Christian Schirmer
|9,434
|Richard Wood
Richard Yerbury
|20,564
29,874
The awards under the DABP will vest in three equal tranches upon the publication of the Company's annual results in 2018, 2019 and 2020, subject to the PDMR remaining employed by the Company.
The Company also announces that the following PDMRs of the Company have been granted nil cost share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), by way of Retention Awards.
PDMR: Number of Shares:
Jason Sahota 16,771
Christian Schirmer 16,771
The Retention awards will vest upon the publication of the Company's annual results in 2020, subject to the PDMR's performance and the PDMR remaining employed by the Company and not being under notice.
For more information, please contact:
Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206
Gerry Absalom - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 2317
Charles Taylor plc
5 May 2017
Notes to Editors:
About Charles Taylor plc
Charles Taylor provides professional services to make the business of insurance work efficiently.We have been providing insurance-related professional services since 1884 and today we employ over 1,800 permanent and contract staff in 71 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.
The Group operates through three businesses - Management Services, Adjusting Services and Insurance Support Services.We also own international life insurers, creating value by undertaking targeted acquisitions and achieving operational efficiencies.
Our breadth of services, our technical skills and resources and our global presence means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.
Further information is available at www.ctplc.com
