

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L, SNN) reported first-quarter revenue of $1.14 billion, flat on a reported basis. Revenue was up 3% on an underlying basis. Looking forward, the Group said it is on-track to deliver 3-4% underlying revenue growth for full year.



Olivier Bohuon, CEO of Smith & Nephew, said: 'The start of 2017 was in-line with our expectations. In particular, performance in the Emerging Markets was good, returning to double-digit growth, with China up 14% underlying. Our innovative new products, such as the LENS? camera and WEREWOLF? COBLATION? systems, have been well received, and we look forward to the imminent full market release of the Total Knee Application on our NAVIO? robotics-assisted surgery system.'



