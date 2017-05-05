

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 76.98 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 77.24.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to 1.6008 and 0.6861 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5988 and 0.6869, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 75.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the euro and 0.67 against the greenback.



