

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet PLC (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) Friday reported that its passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of April were up 11.7 percent year-over-year to 7.12 million.



Load Factor for the month was 92.9 percent, an increase of 2.5 percentage points from last year's 90.4 percent.



For the rolling 12 months ending April 2017, passengers were up 7.8% to 76.68 million. Load Factor for the period was 91.9 percent, up 0.5 percentage points from prior year.



