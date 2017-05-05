

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG.L, IHG) announced Friday the appointment of Keith Barr as Chief Executive Officer and as a Board member, effective July 1.



He succeeds Richard Solomons, who has decided to retire from IHG and his role as Chief Executive Officer. Solomons will step down as CEO on June 30 and retire from IHG on August 30.



Barr is a member of IHG's Executive Committee who has spent nearly 17 years with IHG, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer. He joined IHG in 2000 and has held senior leadership positions in IHG's Americas, Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) and Greater China regions, including four years as CEO of IHG's Greater China business. He was appointed Chief Commercial Officer in May 2013.



Solomons joined the group 25 years ago and has been on the IHG Board for 14 years, including the last six as CEO.



