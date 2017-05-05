

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc. (IHG.L, IHG) reported that its RevPAR for the first-quarter was up 2.7%, with rate up 0.8% and occupancy up 1.2% points. The shift in timing of Easter out of the first-quarter had a positive impact, especially in the Americas and Europe, which it expects to reverse in the second-quarter. The company said it remains confident in the outlook for 2017 and its ability to deliver sustainable growth into the future.



InAmericas ,RevPAR was up 2.2%, with US RevPAR up 1.9%. Performance stabilised in oil producing markets, where RevPAR was up 1% excluding the favourable impact of Houston hosting the Super Bowl.



In Europe, RevPAR was up 6.9%. In the UK, RevPAR outperformed the industry, growing almost 8%, with rate up 5% and occupancy increasing 1.8%pts. London RevPAR grew 12%, benefitting from increased international inbound travel, and the provinces continued to grow mid-single digits. Germany RevPAR grew 9%, due to a favourable trade fair calendar, which is not expected to benefit the remainder of 2017.



Russia RevPAR grew 7% driven by increased corporate and leisure demand. Performance in markets impacted by terror attacks in 2015 and 2016 improved, as we annualised against weaker trading comparables.



In Asia, Middle East & Africa, RevPAR was up 0.1% in the first-quarter. Outside the Middle East, RevPAR grew 4%. India RevPAR growth of 13% was driven by tourist arrivals following the easing of visa conditions, whilst Australasia and Southeast Asia were up low to mid-single digits.



In the Middle East, RevPAR declined 7% due to the ongoing impact of low oil prices, high supply growth and government austerity measures.



In the Greater China, RevPAR was up 3.8% in the quarter, with 4.3% growth in mainland China led by growth in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. In Beijing and Shanghai, RevPAR was up over 5%, attributable to strong corporate and meetings demand. Hong Kong RevPAR grew 1.8%, the second consecutive quarter of growth in the market, driven by strong corporate and transient demand. Macau RevPAR was up over 2%, with a continuation of tough underlying trading conditions mitigated by the ramp up of one new hotel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX