The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 7 dated 27 January 2017.



The first part of the share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 28 April 2017 to 4 May 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 106,601 160.75 17,136,232 announcement 28 April 2017 1,600 206.22 329,952 1 May 2017 1,500 203.17 304,755 2 May 2017 1,700 191.95 326,315 3 May 2017 2,000 180.60 361,200 4 May 2017 3,000 182.24 546,720 Accumulated under the 116,401 163.27 19,005,174 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 418,057 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.57% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 9,142,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CEO Peter Røpke, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=629923