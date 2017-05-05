FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Recognised for Ninth Consecutive Time as One of the UK's Best Workplaces

NORWALK, Conn., May 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry-leading services, was named by Great Place to Work® as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in the Medium category for the ninth time, ranking 40. The win reinforces FactSet's commitment to being a career destination for the best and brightest in the UK. The ranking was announced at a gala dinner on 3rd May, attended by FactSet employees from its London office, including colleagues from FactSet's recent acquisitions of client reporting solution Vermilion Software, order management system (OMS) provider CYMBA Technologies, and execution management system (EMS) provider Portware.

"Our innovative employees are the driving force behind our commitment to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and our industry-leading client support," explained FactSet CEO Phil Snow. "We are grateful that our employees have once again helped FactSet earn a coveted spot in this annual ranking, helping us to celebrate and share the FactSet culture."

FactSet was selected among many companies vying for a place on the list this year and was included for having a high trust, high engagement workplace culture that attracts and retains talent and helps drive business success. The process includes an employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire about company programmes and practices. The award recognises the range of people, policies, programmes, and initiatives that enable FactSet's high-performing culture.

To see the 2017 Best Workplaces list, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk (http://www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/). For more information on careers at FactSet visit: www.factset.com/careers (http://www.factset.com/careers)

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 85,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We are committed to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and the industry-leading support of our dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com (http://www.factset.com/) and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset (http://www.twitter.com/factset).

