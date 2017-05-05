

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth improved unexpectedly in March, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



Industrial production expanded a working-day-adjusted 9.4 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 7.1 percent rise in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 6.0 percent.



It was the fifth month of increase in a row.



Without adjustment, the volume of industrial production grew 12.8 percent in March from a year ago.



Month-on-month, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent in March, but much slower than the 3.1 percent gain in the prior month.



