Cherkizovo Group / Miscellaneous - High Priority Cherkizovo Group notice of IFRS financial results for the first quarter of 2017 05-May-2017 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PJSC Cherkizovo Group * *Notice of IFRS financial results for the first quarter of 2017 * Moscow, Russia, - May 5, 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, will announce its IFRS financial results for the first quarter of 2017 on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. A conference call will be hosted for analysts and institutional investors at 17:00 Moscow / 15:00 London / 10:00 New York time. *Conference call details:* Conference ID - *2245176* *Dial in Numbers:* United Kingdom, local: +44 (0) 20 3027 7628 United States, local: +1 408 916 9110 Russian Federation, local: 810 800 240 51044 *Free Call Dial in Numbers:* United Kingdom: 0800 917 4469 United States: 1 866 341 9167 Russian Federation: 810 800 240 51044 *For more information, please visit *www.cherkizovo.com [1] *or contact: * *Irina Kravets* PR Manager i.kravets@cherkizovo.com +7 495 660 2440, ext. 15171 *About Cherkizovo Group* *Cherkizovo Group *isthe largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in the poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses 8 full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, 6 meat processing plants, 8 feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tons of meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has consistently delivered stable, long-term growth of both sales and revenue. The Company's consolidated revenue reached RUB 82.4 bn in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX).

