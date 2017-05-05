NPAW Named a Top 100 Company in Europe

BARCELONA, Spain, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NPAW (Nice People at Work), masters of the most holistic business intelligence and analytics platform for online media services, announced today it has been selected as a winner of their Top 100 Europe award by Red Herring. The award recognizes NPAW amongst Europe's leading private companies and celebrates the company's innovations and technologies across its industry.

Red Herring Magazine, the name in start-up reporting, awards Top 100 status annually to companies which best exemplify innovation and entrepreneurship. Candidates are selected based on a qualitative and quantitative rubric, which considers financial performance, strategy, quality of management, and knack for innovation, to name a few. Red Herring's editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Kakao, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube would change the way we live and work.

On the heels of a week at NAB in Las Vegas sharing the news of its latest and disruptive releases -YOUBORAInfinity, SmartUsers and SmartTrends-, NPAW CEO Ferran Gutierrez said about the award, "We are deeply honored that Red Herring considers ours as one of the Top 100 Companies in Europe. Our product development roadmap for 2017 will certainly not let them down."

NPAW will be exhibiting at BroadcastAsia in Singapore May 23 - 25. Contact them at their website, npaw.com/contact-us.

About NPAW

NPAW is a Big Data and Business Intelligence company helping online video services globally in making data-driven decisions. NPAW has been in the online video business since 2008, and today we are one of the foremost players on the world stage in this domain.

Our award-winning solution, YOUBORA by NPAW, is the most advanced and holistic video analytics BI platform helping top-tier broadcasters, OTTs, telcos, and media companies gain a better understanding of how their audience behaves and how their platform performs in real time. YOUBORA provides descriptive and predictive insights to help customers reduce churn and proactively manage users, increase ad and content efficiency, and overcome operational and technical challenges.



For press inquiries contact:

Laura Delcor

VP Marketing Communications, NPAW

press@nicepeopleatwork.com

+34-931-222-111

